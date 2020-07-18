All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 814 Nw Woods Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
814 Nw Woods Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:50 AM

814 Nw Woods Dr

814 Woods Dr NW · (678) 910-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

814 Woods Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Section 8 Accepted, 2 story; 2000 square feet; 4 bedroom 3 bathroms; Single-family home, with balcony and parking pad. This property is not available until June 1, 2017. NO PETS allowed. You must be able to sign up with ClearNow for automatic payment taken out the 5th of each month. The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page. We will process your application as soon as you submit it online complete and if your application is processed you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed and be charged $35, this is non-refundable for background check. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process applications as they are received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Nw Woods Dr have any available units?
814 Nw Woods Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Nw Woods Dr have?
Some of 814 Nw Woods Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Nw Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
814 Nw Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Nw Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 814 Nw Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 814 Nw Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 814 Nw Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 814 Nw Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Nw Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Nw Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 814 Nw Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 814 Nw Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 814 Nw Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Nw Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Nw Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 814 Nw Woods Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity