814 Nw Woods Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Section 8 Accepted, 2 story; 2000 square feet; 4 bedroom 3 bathroms; Single-family home, with balcony and parking pad. This property is not available until June 1, 2017. NO PETS allowed. You must be able to sign up with ClearNow for automatic payment taken out the 5th of each month. The online application is free to fill out. The application process is a total of $50. There is a link to the online application above and at the bottom of this page. We will process your application as soon as you submit it online complete and if your application is processed you will be sent an email for your permission to proceed and be charged $35, this is non-refundable for background check. If you do not answer the email within 24 hours we will move on to the next applicant. We process applications as they are received.