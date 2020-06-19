811 Virginia Park Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Short term or long term lease available. Beautiful, end-unit townhome located one street from all of Virginia Highlands top restaurants & shops. Additionally the Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park right around the corner. Boasting luxury finishes including an elegant chef's kitchen, spa-like master bath, butler’s pantry with wine fridge, walk-in closets, 10-ft ceilings and many high-end details. Not to mention an all-season rear deck and 2 car attached garage. All utilities included except cable and internet.