811 Virginia Park Circle NE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

811 Virginia Park Circle NE

811 Virginia Park Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

811 Virginia Park Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Druid Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Short term or long term lease available. Beautiful, end-unit townhome located one street from all of Virginia Highlands top restaurants & shops. Additionally the Beltline, Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park right around the corner. Boasting luxury finishes including an elegant chef's kitchen, spa-like master bath, butler’s pantry with wine fridge, walk-in closets, 10-ft ceilings and many high-end details. Not to mention an all-season rear deck and 2 car attached garage. All utilities included except cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have any available units?
811 Virginia Park Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have?
Some of 811 Virginia Park Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Virginia Park Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
811 Virginia Park Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Virginia Park Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE offers parking.
Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have a pool?
No, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Virginia Park Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Virginia Park Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

