Last updated May 8 2020

810 Kirkwood Ave Se

810 Kirkwood Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

810 Kirkwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
One of only 4 stunning custom city homes set on one of the best streets in the heart of Reynoldstown just 2 two blocks from the Krog Tunnel & Beltline & a block from Cabbagetown Park for RENT! Main floor: Big open porch, open family rm w/fireplace, dining area, huge kitchen w/island, walk-in pantry w/appliance counter. Mud rm w/built-ins, powder rm w/cast concrete vanity & 1-car garage. 2nd floor: Big guest suite w/walk-in closet, laundry & an open landing office area. Huge Master suite w/vaulted ceiling & spa bath + walk-in closet. Master porch overlooking the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have any available units?
810 Kirkwood Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have?
Some of 810 Kirkwood Ave Se's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Kirkwood Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
810 Kirkwood Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Kirkwood Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se offer parking?
Yes, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se offers parking.
Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have a pool?
No, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Kirkwood Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Kirkwood Ave Se has units with dishwashers.

