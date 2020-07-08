810 Kirkwood Ave Se

Amenities

One of only 4 stunning custom city homes set on one of the best streets in the heart of Reynoldstown just 2 two blocks from the Krog Tunnel & Beltline & a block from Cabbagetown Park for RENT! Main floor: Big open porch, open family rm w/fireplace, dining area, huge kitchen w/island, walk-in pantry w/appliance counter. Mud rm w/built-ins, powder rm w/cast concrete vanity & 1-car garage. 2nd floor: Big guest suite w/walk-in closet, laundry & an open landing office area. Huge Master suite w/vaulted ceiling & spa bath + walk-in closet. Master porch overlooking the neighborhood.