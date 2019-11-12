All apartments in Atlanta
Location

806 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished Designers Dream space in Midtown. This is 1 of 3 stunning furnished units in a triplex with off street parking. On a quiet street just down from Piedmont Park. Walk to shops (Trader Joe's!), restaurants, the beltline, and almost everything else you would need. The home comes full furnished with all sheets, towels, dishes, etc. There is a shared laundry space (with just 1 other unit), and a private patio area off the master. The high ceilings make this beautiful space feel grand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have any available units?
806 806 Vedado Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have?
Some of 806 806 Vedado Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 806 Vedado Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
806 806 Vedado Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 806 Vedado Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 806 806 Vedado Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 806 806 Vedado Way NE does offer parking.
Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 806 Vedado Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have a pool?
No, 806 806 Vedado Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have accessible units?
No, 806 806 Vedado Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 806 806 Vedado Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 806 Vedado Way NE has units with dishwashers.
