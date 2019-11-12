806 806 Vedado Way NE

Amenities

Fully Furnished Designers Dream space in Midtown. This is 1 of 3 stunning furnished units in a triplex with off street parking. On a quiet street just down from Piedmont Park. Walk to shops (Trader Joe's!), restaurants, the beltline, and almost everything else you would need. The home comes full furnished with all sheets, towels, dishes, etc. There is a shared laundry space (with just 1 other unit), and a private patio area off the master. The high ceilings make this beautiful space feel grand.