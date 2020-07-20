800 Ponce De Leon Pl NE 5

Amenities

Charming Condo on the Beltline - Property Id: 107123



You simply can't ask for a better location than this! The Beltline is a 2 minute walk from your door, Ponce City Market is right around the corner, and restaurants, nightlife and shopping are all within a short walking distance. Located in a 1910's craftsman, this condo is one of only 8 units in the building and features hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances and slate floors in the kitchen, a nice-sized bedroom, a family room and a bonus room. Washer and dryer are included. Rent price includes heat, hot water, sewer and trash. Your only utility is Power. Unit comes with 1 parking space located just outside your private rear entry & you will love the rooftop deck with amazing city views!

