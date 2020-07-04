All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE

795 Ponce De Leon Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

795 Ponce De Leon Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a02253301c ----
Charming 1 bedroom/1 bath top level unit in trendy Poncey-Highlands. This unit features original crown molding, hardwood floors, built-in china cabinet, large closets and covered porch with a view of Downtown Atlanta. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a compact washer/dryer is provided. Convenient 52 square foot storage unit located in the basement. Street Parking. Minutes to the Beltline, restaurants and shopping. This is a must see!

Built In Shelves
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have any available units?
795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have?
Some of 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE offer parking?
No, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have a pool?
No, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus