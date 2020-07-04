795 Ponce De Leon Pl NE

Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom/1 bath top level unit in trendy Poncey-Highlands. This unit features original crown molding, hardwood floors, built-in china cabinet, large closets and covered porch with a view of Downtown Atlanta. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a compact washer/dryer is provided. Convenient 52 square foot storage unit located in the basement. Street Parking. Minutes to the Beltline, restaurants and shopping. This is a must see!



