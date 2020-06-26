Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

794 Confederate Avenue SE Available 07/15/19 Charming 2 Bedroom House in Great Condition in Grant Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

This charming 2 bedroom/2 bath property is located in Grant Park, just off I-20 and the Boulevard exit. This property is within two blocks of the park, and one block from the newly renovated neighborhood shops.



This home includes hardwoods throughout, tiled kitchen and baths, washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, vent hood, dishwasher, walk-in closet, off street parking, and a storage unit in the backyard.



Whether it be on the patio off the master bedroom, or planting vegetables/herbs in the garden, the fenced backyard offers a great place to enjoy a little peace and quiet from the city!



If you're looking for an area of Atlanta with a lot of character, a relaxing feel, and great neighbors, this is the place!



Section 8 NOT available on this property.



To Apply:



Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:



Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 794 Confederate Ave is currently being rented for $1995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



