Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

794 Confederate Avenue SE

794 Confederate Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

794 Confederate Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
794 Confederate Avenue SE Available 07/15/19 Charming 2 Bedroom House in Great Condition in Grant Park! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/903201

This charming 2 bedroom/2 bath property is located in Grant Park, just off I-20 and the Boulevard exit. This property is within two blocks of the park, and one block from the newly renovated neighborhood shops.

This home includes hardwoods throughout, tiled kitchen and baths, washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, vent hood, dishwasher, walk-in closet, off street parking, and a storage unit in the backyard.

Whether it be on the patio off the master bedroom, or planting vegetables/herbs in the garden, the fenced backyard offers a great place to enjoy a little peace and quiet from the city!

If you're looking for an area of Atlanta with a lot of character, a relaxing feel, and great neighbors, this is the place!

Section 8 NOT available on this property.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

Scam Alert: We do not advertise on Craigslist. 794 Confederate Ave is currently being rented for $1995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3069518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

