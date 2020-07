Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is the place you want to call home. This lovely 3 bd, 3.5 ba FURNISHED townhome is the perfect opportunity to live in one of the premier units at The Commons at Historic Westside. this gated community is within walking distance to the Mercedes Benz Stadium shopping, and restaurants. Former model home boasts a convenient roommate floor plan, 2 car garage, private rear entry, and balcony. The time to move is now and this is the perfect place to be. Welcome home!