785 Liberty Commons Drive NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don't waste any time to see this spacious 3 level, 3bdr 3.5bth bath townhome located just seconds away from the new Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. With being in close proximity to downtown, entertainment, beltline, public transportation and the freeway its hard not to fall in love with this home. This townhome features a 2 Car Garage with access to plenty of on street parking in front of the home. Master features an on suite bathroom and a Jack and Jill balcony with a view of downtown. View this townhome before its gone.