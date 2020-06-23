All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
785 Liberty Commons Drive NW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

785 Liberty Commons Drive NW

785 Liberty Commons Dr NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

785 Liberty Commons Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't waste any time to see this spacious 3 level, 3bdr 3.5bth bath townhome located just seconds away from the new Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. With being in close proximity to downtown, entertainment, beltline, public transportation and the freeway its hard not to fall in love with this home. This townhome features a 2 Car Garage with access to plenty of on street parking in front of the home. Master features an on suite bathroom and a Jack and Jill balcony with a view of downtown. View this townhome before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have any available units?
785 Liberty Commons Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have?
Some of 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
785 Liberty Commons Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW offers parking.
Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have a pool?
No, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Liberty Commons Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus