Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy bungalow in the heart of Morningside! 2 bed / 1 bath with an abundance of storage in the walk-up attic space. Hardwoods throughout, lots of natural light and tons of charm! Minutes to Piedmont Park, Beltline and everything that intown Atlanta has to offer! This is one side of a duplex, however, it is insulated very well and noise is non-existent. Come see what Morningside has to offer!