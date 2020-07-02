All apartments in Atlanta
772 Piedmont Way NE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

772 Piedmont Way NE

772 Piedmont Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

772 Piedmont Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open viewing Saturday, Nov. 16th 1-3 PM and Tuesday, Nov. 19th 4:30-6:30 PM. Three Bedroom Brick bungalow with additional flex space that could be a office, second living room, etc. This home has all of the historic charm with one of the best locations. Located on a quite street & just around the corner from Piedmont Park, BeltLine, restaurants, shopping, Morningside Elementary & more. Home is complete with a private large backyard with lovely garden area, off street parking, dry basement for storage & of course pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 Piedmont Way NE have any available units?
772 Piedmont Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 772 Piedmont Way NE have?
Some of 772 Piedmont Way NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 Piedmont Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
772 Piedmont Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 Piedmont Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 Piedmont Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 772 Piedmont Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 772 Piedmont Way NE offers parking.
Does 772 Piedmont Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 Piedmont Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 Piedmont Way NE have a pool?
No, 772 Piedmont Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 772 Piedmont Way NE have accessible units?
No, 772 Piedmont Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 772 Piedmont Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 Piedmont Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.

