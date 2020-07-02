772 Piedmont Way NE

Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open viewing Saturday, Nov. 16th 1-3 PM and Tuesday, Nov. 19th 4:30-6:30 PM. Three Bedroom Brick bungalow with additional flex space that could be a office, second living room, etc. This home has all of the historic charm with one of the best locations. Located on a quite street & just around the corner from Piedmont Park, BeltLine, restaurants, shopping, Morningside Elementary & more. Home is complete with a private large backyard with lovely garden area, off street parking, dry basement for storage & of course pet friendly.