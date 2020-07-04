768 Piedmont Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Property Open, Saturday, Jan. 18th 2-4. No Sign in yard. Sophisticated three-bedroom home on 1/4 acre lot with large fenced backyard. Around the corner from the Ansley Golf Club, the BeltLine & Piedmont Park. On a quiet street, in most desirable Atlanta school district. Home includes bonus room/office, laundry room & private deck. Inviting flagstone walkway & patio in front, adjacent to private driveway. Wonderful neighborhood, located in one the most sought after neighborhoods of the City for restaurants, shopping, transportation & entertainment. Near I-85, I-75 & Georgia 400, for easy access to interstates and travel.