Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
768 Piedmont Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

768 Piedmont Way

768 Piedmont Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

768 Piedmont Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Open, Saturday, Jan. 18th 2-4. No Sign in yard. Sophisticated three-bedroom home on 1/4 acre lot with large fenced backyard. Around the corner from the Ansley Golf Club, the BeltLine & Piedmont Park. On a quiet street, in most desirable Atlanta school district. Home includes bonus room/office, laundry room & private deck. Inviting flagstone walkway & patio in front, adjacent to private driveway. Wonderful neighborhood, located in one the most sought after neighborhoods of the City for restaurants, shopping, transportation & entertainment. Near I-85, I-75 & Georgia 400, for easy access to interstates and travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Piedmont Way have any available units?
768 Piedmont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 Piedmont Way have?
Some of 768 Piedmont Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Piedmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
768 Piedmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Piedmont Way pet-friendly?
No, 768 Piedmont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 768 Piedmont Way offer parking?
No, 768 Piedmont Way does not offer parking.
Does 768 Piedmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Piedmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Piedmont Way have a pool?
No, 768 Piedmont Way does not have a pool.
Does 768 Piedmont Way have accessible units?
No, 768 Piedmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Piedmont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 768 Piedmont Way has units with dishwashers.

