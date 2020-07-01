All apartments in Atlanta
768 Brookridge Drive NE
768 Brookridge Drive NE

768 Brookridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

768 Brookridge Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED. This stunning 3 bed / 2.5 bath home includes furnishings, utilities, WiFi and cable. With a master suite on top floor, a formal dining room and breakfast nook, a chef's kitchen and 2 large living areas, the options are endless in this home! Enjoy the large fenced backyard with a ton of room for relaxing, or take a dip in the heated pool or hot tub! With a wonderful screened in porch, this home offers amazing outdoor options. Located across from a park in Virginia Highland, you are close to Piedmont Park, eateries and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have any available units?
768 Brookridge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have?
Some of 768 Brookridge Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Brookridge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
768 Brookridge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Brookridge Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 768 Brookridge Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE offer parking?
No, 768 Brookridge Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 Brookridge Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 768 Brookridge Drive NE has a pool.
Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 768 Brookridge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Brookridge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Brookridge Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.

