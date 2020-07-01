768 Brookridge Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

FULLY FURNISHED. This stunning 3 bed / 2.5 bath home includes furnishings, utilities, WiFi and cable. With a master suite on top floor, a formal dining room and breakfast nook, a chef's kitchen and 2 large living areas, the options are endless in this home! Enjoy the large fenced backyard with a ton of room for relaxing, or take a dip in the heated pool or hot tub! With a wonderful screened in porch, this home offers amazing outdoor options. Located across from a park in Virginia Highland, you are close to Piedmont Park, eateries and shopping.