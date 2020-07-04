All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 756 Cumberland Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
756 Cumberland Road NE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

756 Cumberland Road NE

756 Cumberland Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

756 Cumberland Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here's your chance to enjoy an oversized Morningside bungalow on a pretty corner lot next to Sidney Marcus Park! Gracious formal rooms & sunroom.
2 br and a den or 3rd br down plus 2 full baths.Eating space in kit. Master w/sitting area & fplc up & large new bath. Pretty oak flooring w/notable grains. Pool, screened enclosure,lg deck around pool. Two car detached garage. Clean storage in basement. Walk to MES, Ansley Mall, Beltline & a short distance to Morningside Village & North Highland restaurants and shops. You will love the location & this pretty private home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Cumberland Road NE have any available units?
756 Cumberland Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Cumberland Road NE have?
Some of 756 Cumberland Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Cumberland Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
756 Cumberland Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Cumberland Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 756 Cumberland Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 756 Cumberland Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 756 Cumberland Road NE offers parking.
Does 756 Cumberland Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 Cumberland Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Cumberland Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 756 Cumberland Road NE has a pool.
Does 756 Cumberland Road NE have accessible units?
No, 756 Cumberland Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Cumberland Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 Cumberland Road NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus