756 Cumberland Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here's your chance to enjoy an oversized Morningside bungalow on a pretty corner lot next to Sidney Marcus Park! Gracious formal rooms & sunroom.

2 br and a den or 3rd br down plus 2 full baths.Eating space in kit. Master w/sitting area & fplc up & large new bath. Pretty oak flooring w/notable grains. Pool, screened enclosure,lg deck around pool. Two car detached garage. Clean storage in basement. Walk to MES, Ansley Mall, Beltline & a short distance to Morningside Village & North Highland restaurants and shops. You will love the location & this pretty private home.