Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

751 Yale Place Southwest

751 Yale Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

751 Yale Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$1,255–3 Bed / 1 Bath Single Family House in Atlanta w/ big kitchen, carport and yard.

Available May 10, 2020!

Nice 3 bedroom/1 bath home in SW Atlanta. House has dining room and hardwood floors. Big kitchen and appliances included. Mostly brick siding. Private back yard and has carport. Near airport/highways.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Michael | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 997-1818, Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 Yale Place Southwest have any available units?
751 Yale Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Yale Place Southwest have?
Some of 751 Yale Place Southwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Yale Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
751 Yale Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Yale Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 751 Yale Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 751 Yale Place Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 751 Yale Place Southwest offers parking.
Does 751 Yale Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 Yale Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Yale Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 751 Yale Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 751 Yale Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 751 Yale Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Yale Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 Yale Place Southwest has units with dishwashers.
