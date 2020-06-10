751 Yale Place Southwest

Amenities
$1,255–3 Bed / 1 Bath Single Family House in Atlanta w/ big kitchen, carport and yard.
Available May 10, 2020!
Nice 3 bedroom/1 bath home in SW Atlanta. House has dining room and hardwood floors. Big kitchen and appliances included. Mostly brick siding. Private back yard and has carport. Near airport/highways.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
Michael | LEO
678-685-9932
(678) 997-1818, Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com