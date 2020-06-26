All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County

751 United Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

751 United Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
CHARM, SOPHISTICATION, OPULENCE, FULLY RENOVATED AND WITHOUT THE HEFTY PRICE TAG! - This charming, fully renovated home exceeds all expectations and lifestyle of the modern world.
Fresh, light filled with an exceptional master chefs kitchen plus a spacious open floor plan, cleverly designed for the most fastidious of home lovers looking for tranquility just outside of the 'inner city'!

Nestled comfortably back from the road, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom exuberates serenity and comfort with a wide front porch gently shaded by an old Oak tree. Wide hallway, polished hardwood floors and 2 living areas featuring the charm of high ceilings.

Established raised garden beds with fresh produce, this home is an ideal entertainer and comes with very rare additional 'off street parking!'

* 3 Larger size bedrooms, with his and her walk-in closets to the master and sit out balcony
* 2 large renovated bathrooms with tub and free standing shower to master plus, the convenience of a Jack & Jill
* Guest powder room downstairs
* Freshly remodeled kitchen with state of the art appliances
* Huge pantry, custom maple wood-topped island, glass tile backsplash
* Farmhouse sink with touch-activated faucet
* Two living areas with option of formal and informal living
* Built-in fireplaces to lounge and master bedroom
* Hardwood polished floors downstairs and carpet in bedrooms upstairs
* Fans and AC throughout
* Partially fenced
* Off street Parking
* 1 block from entry to Beltline
* Minutes from local school

This property is surrounded by lifestyle, minutes to the cafe precinct, supermarkets, Atlanta Zoo and everything on Memorial!
A beautiful tranquil location available on August 1st 2019.
The only thing missing here is the inflated price tag!

To schedule your personal tour of this exceptional home please contact Carmen Lebron to book a private viewing. 404.334.7195

Ray White a company that value's it's tenants and endorses Fair Housing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4958196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have any available units?
751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have?
Some of 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County currently offering any rent specials?
751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County is pet friendly.
Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County offer parking?
Yes, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County offers parking.
Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have a pool?
No, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County does not have a pool.
Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have accessible units?
No, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County does not have accessible units.
Does 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County does not have units with dishwashers.
