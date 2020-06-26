751 United Avenue SE, Fulton County

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

CHARM, SOPHISTICATION, OPULENCE, FULLY RENOVATED AND WITHOUT THE HEFTY PRICE TAG! - This charming, fully renovated home exceeds all expectations and lifestyle of the modern world.

Fresh, light filled with an exceptional master chefs kitchen plus a spacious open floor plan, cleverly designed for the most fastidious of home lovers looking for tranquility just outside of the 'inner city'!



Nestled comfortably back from the road, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom exuberates serenity and comfort with a wide front porch gently shaded by an old Oak tree. Wide hallway, polished hardwood floors and 2 living areas featuring the charm of high ceilings.



Established raised garden beds with fresh produce, this home is an ideal entertainer and comes with very rare additional 'off street parking!'



* 3 Larger size bedrooms, with his and her walk-in closets to the master and sit out balcony

* 2 large renovated bathrooms with tub and free standing shower to master plus, the convenience of a Jack & Jill

* Guest powder room downstairs

* Freshly remodeled kitchen with state of the art appliances

* Huge pantry, custom maple wood-topped island, glass tile backsplash

* Farmhouse sink with touch-activated faucet

* Two living areas with option of formal and informal living

* Built-in fireplaces to lounge and master bedroom

* Hardwood polished floors downstairs and carpet in bedrooms upstairs

* Fans and AC throughout

* Partially fenced

* Off street Parking

* 1 block from entry to Beltline

* Minutes from local school



This property is surrounded by lifestyle, minutes to the cafe precinct, supermarkets, Atlanta Zoo and everything on Memorial!

A beautiful tranquil location available on August 1st 2019.

The only thing missing here is the inflated price tag!



To schedule your personal tour of this exceptional home please contact Carmen Lebron to book a private viewing. 404.334.7195



Ray White a company that value's it's tenants and endorses Fair Housing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4958196)