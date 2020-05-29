746 Wildwood Rd

Amenities

Beautiful Morningside Charmer overlooking tranquil green space. Large family room with gas fireplace, charming original archways, side porch/sunroom with original archways, side porch/sunroom with original cracked tile floor. Pretty kitchen with stained cabinetry, Dacor stainless steel commercial range, granite counters, wet bar open to dining area/keeping room with wall of french doors & windows overlooking huge entertaining deck & level lawn/landscaped backyard. Master on main also with french doors to deck. Master bath w/sep tub/shower & double vanities. Additional bedroom & full bath on main level. Upstairs offers large loft/bonus room plus 2 bedrooms, newly renovated bath & new hardwood floors.