746 Wildwood Rd
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

746 Wildwood Rd

746 Wildwood Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

746 Wildwood Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Morningside Charmer overlooking tranquil green space. Large family room with gas fireplace, charming original archways, side porch/sunroom with original archways, side porch/sunroom with original cracked tile floor. Pretty kitchen with stained cabinetry, Dacor stainless steel commercial range, granite counters, wet bar open to dining area/keeping room with wall of french doors & windows overlooking huge entertaining deck & level lawn/landscaped backyard. Master on main also with french doors to deck. Master bath w/sep tub/shower & double vanities. Additional bedroom & full bath on main level. Upstairs offers large loft/bonus room plus 2 bedrooms, newly renovated bath & new hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Wildwood Rd have any available units?
746 Wildwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 Wildwood Rd have?
Some of 746 Wildwood Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Wildwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
746 Wildwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Wildwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 746 Wildwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 746 Wildwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 746 Wildwood Rd offers parking.
Does 746 Wildwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Wildwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Wildwood Rd have a pool?
No, 746 Wildwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 746 Wildwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 746 Wildwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Wildwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 Wildwood Rd has units with dishwashers.

