Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FANTASTIC LOCATION ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR NEIGHBORHOODS IN ATLANTA. WALK TO PIEDMONT PARK, TRADER JOE'S, WHOLE FOODS AND PONCE CITY MARKET. EASY ACCESS TO THE BELTLINE AND THE OLD FOURTH WARD. 1930'S RENOVATED FLAT ONLY 16 UNITS IN BUILDING, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GAS RANGE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, 9 FT CEILINGS, EXCELLENT MIDTOWN LOCATION WALK TO PIEDMONT PARK, WHOLE FOOD, RESTAURANTS! WASHER AND DRYER, WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED!! FYI THE HOME HAS BEEN PAINTED A LIGHT COLOR.