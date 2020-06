Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful townhome in gated community! Backyard with patio! Large bedroom on lower level! Beautiful hardwoods throughout! Open floor plan on main level! Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and separate breakfast area overlook the fireside family room! Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spa like master bath! Large secondary bedroom with full bath on upper level as well! Don't miss out on this great property, show and submit your offer today!