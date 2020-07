Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Walk to Krog St Market and The Beltline! Lots of restaurants and shops right outside your door. Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath with hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, original mantels, and 10 foot ceilings. Large fenced in backyard. Pets with pet deposit, but no breeds considered aggressive, please. Old World Charm and convenient location to everything, a total package.