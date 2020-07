Amenities

For Lease available 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1st floor unit in the heart of Midtown. Hardwood floors throughout. nice size family room. Walking distance to Ponce City Market and Piedmont Park, nice deck for entertaining. All appliances included in rent as well as refrigerator washer and dryer.. Small pets ONLY and negotiable with $350 non refundable pet deposit. Move in July 1st. THE BEST LOCATION IN THE CITY, on quiet and beautiful Charles Allen Dr.