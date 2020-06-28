All apartments in Atlanta
741 Carter St. #9
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

741 Carter St. #9

741 Carter St NW · No Longer Available
Location

741 Carter St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Garden Style Unit; Upstairs; Exterior Doors with access to balcony from both bedooms
This unit has been nicely renovated! It features new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and new energy efficient appliances! The bathroom features tile surround. Each bedroom has a beautiful balcony to enjoy the outdoor space.

If you seek an intimate and quiet community in which to live...look no more!

Unfortunately, we are no longer able to accept the Atlanta Housing Authority voucher. However, we are able to accept other housing subsidies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Carter St. #9 have any available units?
741 Carter St. #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Carter St. #9 have?
Some of 741 Carter St. #9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Carter St. #9 currently offering any rent specials?
741 Carter St. #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Carter St. #9 pet-friendly?
No, 741 Carter St. #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 741 Carter St. #9 offer parking?
Yes, 741 Carter St. #9 offers parking.
Does 741 Carter St. #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Carter St. #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Carter St. #9 have a pool?
No, 741 Carter St. #9 does not have a pool.
Does 741 Carter St. #9 have accessible units?
No, 741 Carter St. #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Carter St. #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Carter St. #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
