730 Hortense Place NW

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Renovated 3BR/1Bath bungalow in the heart of Grove Park is where you want to be! Close to major hwys, mins from Mid/Dtown, GT and across from Grove Park green space & new Beltline Ext. Charming home w/Hrdwds thruout, Big livroom, dining, glassed side porch w/Luver windows, lots natural light! Back door, easy. 2 Lrg BR on main, really big BR in former attic! Pretty bath on main with custom tile and lighting. Bkyard to play or grill in nice weather. Front porch w/views to Proctor Creek and Proctor Creek Tr, & highly anticipated Quarry Yards just blocks away. All yours!