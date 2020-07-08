All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

730 Hortense Place NW

730 Hortense Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

730 Hortense Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated 3BR/1Bath bungalow in the heart of Grove Park is where you want to be! Close to major hwys, mins from Mid/Dtown, GT and across from Grove Park green space & new Beltline Ext. Charming home w/Hrdwds thruout, Big livroom, dining, glassed side porch w/Luver windows, lots natural light! Back door, easy. 2 Lrg BR on main, really big BR in former attic! Pretty bath on main with custom tile and lighting. Bkyard to play or grill in nice weather. Front porch w/views to Proctor Creek and Proctor Creek Tr, & highly anticipated Quarry Yards just blocks away. All yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Hortense Place NW have any available units?
730 Hortense Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Hortense Place NW have?
Some of 730 Hortense Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Hortense Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
730 Hortense Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Hortense Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 730 Hortense Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 730 Hortense Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 730 Hortense Place NW offers parking.
Does 730 Hortense Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Hortense Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Hortense Place NW have a pool?
No, 730 Hortense Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 730 Hortense Place NW have accessible units?
No, 730 Hortense Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Hortense Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Hortense Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.

