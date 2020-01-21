All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 9 2020

727 Kirkwood Avenue SE

727 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast
Location

727 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Live in the heart of trendy Cabbagetown, this A+ location is just one block from the Beltline Eastside Trail, a stone's throw to Cabbagetown Park you'll be front row at the popular Chomp N Stomp Festival, and just steps to the booming Memorial Drive corridor - restaurants/retail/entertainment, Krog Street Market area and SO much more! One of the rare homes with a full, unfinished daylight basement for extra storage, man cave or workout room PLUS plenty of off street parking space and a large lot with fenced area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have any available units?
727 Kirkwood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have?
Some of 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
727 Kirkwood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Kirkwood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
