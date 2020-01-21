727 Kirkwood Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Live in the heart of trendy Cabbagetown, this A+ location is just one block from the Beltline Eastside Trail, a stone's throw to Cabbagetown Park you'll be front row at the popular Chomp N Stomp Festival, and just steps to the booming Memorial Drive corridor - restaurants/retail/entertainment, Krog Street Market area and SO much more! One of the rare homes with a full, unfinished daylight basement for extra storage, man cave or workout room PLUS plenty of off street parking space and a large lot with fenced area.