All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 721 LONGLEAF Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
721 LONGLEAF Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

721 LONGLEAF Drive

721 Longleaf Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 Longleaf Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
This modern city home boasts 3 levels of sophisticated living plus a 3 car garage that are all accessed via elevator! Floor to ceiling windows in the living & dining rooms flood this home with light. The kitchen showcases Wolf ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the master suite spoils with a spa bath. Numerous upgrades include power Silhouette shades, custom chandeliers, a whole house audio system, California Closets throughout, state of the art security system and much more. Two rooftop terraces. This unit is offered Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have any available units?
721 LONGLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have?
Some of 721 LONGLEAF Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 LONGLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 LONGLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 LONGLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 721 LONGLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 LONGLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 LONGLEAF Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have a pool?
No, 721 LONGLEAF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 LONGLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 LONGLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 LONGLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus