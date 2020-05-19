721 LONGLEAF Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This modern city home boasts 3 levels of sophisticated living plus a 3 car garage that are all accessed via elevator! Floor to ceiling windows in the living & dining rooms flood this home with light. The kitchen showcases Wolf ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and a walk-in pantry. Upstairs, the master suite spoils with a spa bath. Numerous upgrades include power Silhouette shades, custom chandeliers, a whole house audio system, California Closets throughout, state of the art security system and much more. Two rooftop terraces. This unit is offered Furnished.