720 Mollie St

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Make Cabbagetown home in this perfectly situated rental literally overlooking Cabbagetown Park! Open living space features an upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and vaulted family room with reclaimed beams original to the home. Two full bedrooms and bathrooms on the main floor, all with hardwood floors throughout. Private loft is perfect for sleeping or working in the trees. Massive, two level entertaining deck offers both privacy and park views - the perfect spot for relaxing or enjoying the music from Chomp and Stomp.