All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 720 Mollie St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
720 Mollie St
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

720 Mollie St

720 Mollie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 Mollie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Cabbagetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make Cabbagetown home in this perfectly situated rental literally overlooking Cabbagetown Park! Open living space features an upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar and vaulted family room with reclaimed beams original to the home. Two full bedrooms and bathrooms on the main floor, all with hardwood floors throughout. Private loft is perfect for sleeping or working in the trees. Massive, two level entertaining deck offers both privacy and park views - the perfect spot for relaxing or enjoying the music from Chomp and Stomp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Mollie St have any available units?
720 Mollie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Mollie St have?
Some of 720 Mollie St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Mollie St currently offering any rent specials?
720 Mollie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Mollie St pet-friendly?
No, 720 Mollie St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 720 Mollie St offer parking?
No, 720 Mollie St does not offer parking.
Does 720 Mollie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Mollie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Mollie St have a pool?
No, 720 Mollie St does not have a pool.
Does 720 Mollie St have accessible units?
No, 720 Mollie St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Mollie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Mollie St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus