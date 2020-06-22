All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 Hutchens Road Southeast

719 Hutchens Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

719 Hutchens Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30354
South River Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Come Home To This Lovely Three Bedroom, One And A Half Bath Brick Ranch! Wood Floors,Carpeting, Cozy Kitchen With Appliances, Spacious Bedrooms, Bath With Decorative Tile And Light And Bright, Open Living Room. Newly Painted Throughout And Waiting For New Residents. Great Location! Within Minutes Of Shops, Parks, Schools And Highways!A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Pool Creek Manor;
Sq Footage: 1175;
Yr Built: 1962;
Br: 3 / 1.5 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Heritage - Fulton;
Middle: Long;
High: South Atlanta;
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1962
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have any available units?
719 Hutchens Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 719 Hutchens Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
719 Hutchens Road Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Hutchens Road Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast offer parking?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast has a pool.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Hutchens Road Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Hutchens Road Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
