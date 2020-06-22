719 Hutchens Road Southeast

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



Come Home To This Lovely Three Bedroom, One And A Half Bath Brick Ranch! Wood Floors,Carpeting, Cozy Kitchen With Appliances, Spacious Bedrooms, Bath With Decorative Tile And Light And Bright, Open Living Room. Newly Painted Throughout And Waiting For New Residents. Great Location! Within Minutes Of Shops, Parks, Schools And Highways!A Must See!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Pool Creek Manor;

Sq Footage: 1175;

Yr Built: 1962;

Br: 3 / 1.5 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Heritage - Fulton;

Middle: Long;

High: South Atlanta;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1962

