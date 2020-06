Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home within walking distance to many restaurants and entertainment in the heart of Adair Park! This home features high ceilings, large open floor plan perfect for entertaining, and lots of natural light throughout. Fourth bedroom set up as an office, but has a sleeper sofa for when guests are in town. This home is FULLY FURNISHED and comes with UTILITIES INCLUDED. Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more information on this property.