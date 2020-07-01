All apartments in Atlanta
71 Thayer Avenue Southeast

71 Thayer Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

71 Thayer Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
South Atlanta

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have any available units?
71 Thayer Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
71 Thayer Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Thayer Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

