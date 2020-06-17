All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

708 Connally St SE

708 Connally Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

708 Connally Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single-family House in Atlanta.

This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2176 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit is also equipped with WD hookups, a beautiful fireplace ideal for a family gathering, a basement, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a balcony, a porch, a patio, and a garage.

The unit is close to Cheney Stadium, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Georgia State Stadium, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Atlanta Downtown South At Turner Field, Atlanta Zoo, and many more.

Property Address: 708 Connally St SE, Atlanta, Fulton, GA 30315

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Connally St SE have any available units?
708 Connally St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Connally St SE have?
Some of 708 Connally St SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Connally St SE currently offering any rent specials?
708 Connally St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Connally St SE pet-friendly?
No, 708 Connally St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 708 Connally St SE offer parking?
Yes, 708 Connally St SE offers parking.
Does 708 Connally St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Connally St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Connally St SE have a pool?
No, 708 Connally St SE does not have a pool.
Does 708 Connally St SE have accessible units?
No, 708 Connally St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Connally St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Connally St SE has units with dishwashers.
