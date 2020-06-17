Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single-family House in Atlanta.



This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2176 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit is also equipped with WD hookups, a beautiful fireplace ideal for a family gathering, a basement, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a balcony, a porch, a patio, and a garage.



The unit is close to Cheney Stadium, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Georgia State Stadium, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Atlanta Downtown South At Turner Field, Atlanta Zoo, and many more.



Property Address: 708 Connally St SE, Atlanta, Fulton, GA 30315



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5757683)