Amenities
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathrooms Single-family House in Atlanta.
This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms unit features 2176 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The unit is also equipped with WD hookups, a beautiful fireplace ideal for a family gathering, a basement, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a balcony, a porch, a patio, and a garage.
The unit is close to Cheney Stadium, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Georgia State Stadium, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Atlanta Downtown South At Turner Field, Atlanta Zoo, and many more.
Property Address: 708 Connally St SE, Atlanta, Fulton, GA 30315
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5757683)