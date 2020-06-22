All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

707 Delmar Avenue SE

707 Delmar Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

707 Delmar Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**WATER, GAS, ELECTRICITY, PEST, AND GARBAGE INCLUDED** - Terrace level apartment with large kitchen and eating area, 2BR, 1 bath, living room, and washer/dryer in unit. On one of Grant Park's best streets - located within three blocks of Grant Park and close proximity to the interstate. PLEASE NOTE,THIS UNIT DOES NOT CONTROL ITS OWN AC/HEAT - there is only one thermostat for the entire building in another unit that controls the temp. Rent will increase slightly should two individuals live here to cover additional utility cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have any available units?
707 Delmar Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have?
Some of 707 Delmar Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Delmar Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
707 Delmar Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Delmar Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 707 Delmar Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 707 Delmar Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Delmar Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 707 Delmar Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 707 Delmar Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Delmar Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Delmar Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.

