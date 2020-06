Amenities

Just Reduced!! Move in by July 15th and receive September rent for FREE

Cute 3BR 2BA bungalow, ready for new residents, touts 1040 sq. ft. of space with large living room with large picture window, and a fully applianced eat-in kitchen. Nice master bedroom with a private bath and additional bedrooms with second full bath are all on the main floor. Level backyard of home perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: South Atlanta Computer Animation And Design



Middle school: Crawford W. Long Middle School



Elementary school: Hutchinson Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.