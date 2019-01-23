All apartments in Atlanta
705 Pershing

705 Pershing Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

705 Pershing Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
So much to enjoy! Large front porch & in back there is a screened covered porch and a deck to grill on! 10 ft ceilings throughout the main floor to enjoy family time in the living room with wood burning fireplace, view to the dining room & kitchen. Jenn-air gas stove & dishwasher, GE brand new microwave drawer, Whirlpool fridge. Large pantry for all your dry foods. Kitchen island with breakfast bar and extra storage. Granite counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel sink. Office with closet organizer and den/library/guest room with ensuite on first floor. Master bedroom suite includes a master closet as big as a small bedroom, generous sized bedroom and huge master bath with extended double vanity, 2 person shower and soaking garden tub. Laundry room w washer & dryer right off master. Two additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath and huge closets. Endless indoor & basements storage. 2 car garage under the house, fenced backyard, gated driveway, irrigation in front yard, rainbarrel system. 4 blocks to the SE Betline, 1 mi to Grant Park, 1 mi to The Beacon with restaurants, shops, brewery, quick access to rt 20, 75/85, 285, GA State U, downtown, Madison Yards plaza (Publix), Krobar Plaza (Kroger), Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, EAV, Summerhill, all the development along Memorial Dr. Pershing Ave is like a cul-de-sac as Morley & Edie end at it, so there is very little through traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Pershing have any available units?
705 Pershing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Pershing have?
Some of 705 Pershing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Pershing currently offering any rent specials?
705 Pershing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Pershing pet-friendly?
No, 705 Pershing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 705 Pershing offer parking?
Yes, 705 Pershing offers parking.
Does 705 Pershing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Pershing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Pershing have a pool?
Yes, 705 Pershing has a pool.
Does 705 Pershing have accessible units?
No, 705 Pershing does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Pershing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Pershing has units with dishwashers.

