705 Pershing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

So much to enjoy! Large front porch & in back there is a screened covered porch and a deck to grill on! 10 ft ceilings throughout the main floor to enjoy family time in the living room with wood burning fireplace, view to the dining room & kitchen. Jenn-air gas stove & dishwasher, GE brand new microwave drawer, Whirlpool fridge. Large pantry for all your dry foods. Kitchen island with breakfast bar and extra storage. Granite counters, tile backsplash & stainless steel sink. Office with closet organizer and den/library/guest room with ensuite on first floor. Master bedroom suite includes a master closet as big as a small bedroom, generous sized bedroom and huge master bath with extended double vanity, 2 person shower and soaking garden tub. Laundry room w washer & dryer right off master. Two additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath and huge closets. Endless indoor & basements storage. 2 car garage under the house, fenced backyard, gated driveway, irrigation in front yard, rainbarrel system. 4 blocks to the SE Betline, 1 mi to Grant Park, 1 mi to The Beacon with restaurants, shops, brewery, quick access to rt 20, 75/85, 285, GA State U, downtown, Madison Yards plaza (Publix), Krobar Plaza (Kroger), Glenwood Park, Grant Park, Ormewood Park, EAV, Summerhill, all the development along Memorial Dr. Pershing Ave is like a cul-de-sac as Morley & Edie end at it, so there is very little through traffic.