700 Park Regency Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Popular floorplan on the back/quite side of the building overlooks the pool and into the trees. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a powder room. Spacious and open with a split bedroom plan offers your guests privacy with their own suite on one end of the condo. Master suite has 2 full baths for his and hers accommodation along with large laundry room and walk in closet. Balcony access from every room and your own private storage unit complete the package. Call today!