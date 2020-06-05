All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Park Regency Place NE

700 Park Regency Place NE · No Longer Available
Location

700 Park Regency Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Popular floorplan on the back/quite side of the building overlooks the pool and into the trees. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a powder room. Spacious and open with a split bedroom plan offers your guests privacy with their own suite on one end of the condo. Master suite has 2 full baths for his and hers accommodation along with large laundry room and walk in closet. Balcony access from every room and your own private storage unit complete the package. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Park Regency Place NE have any available units?
700 Park Regency Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Park Regency Place NE have?
Some of 700 Park Regency Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Park Regency Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
700 Park Regency Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Park Regency Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 700 Park Regency Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 700 Park Regency Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place NE offers parking.
Does 700 Park Regency Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Park Regency Place NE have a pool?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place NE has a pool.
Does 700 Park Regency Place NE have accessible units?
No, 700 Park Regency Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Park Regency Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place NE has units with dishwashers.
