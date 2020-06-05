700 Park Regency Place NE, Atlanta, GA 30326 North Buckhead
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Popular floorplan on the back/quite side of the building overlooks the pool and into the trees. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a powder room. Spacious and open with a split bedroom plan offers your guests privacy with their own suite on one end of the condo. Master suite has 2 full baths for his and hers accommodation along with large laundry room and walk in closet. Balcony access from every room and your own private storage unit complete the package. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
