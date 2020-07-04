All apartments in Atlanta
700 Park Regency Place 506

700 Park Regency Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

700 Park Regency Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
valet service
Newly updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath at Park Regency, located across the street from the newly renovated Phipps Mall. Split bedroom floor plan with and additional room perfect for a home office or cozy den space. Open concept main living area with a large walk out balcony perfect for entertaining. Park Regency offers luxury amenities including: Valet parking, 24 hour concierge, fitness facility, sky terrace, wine storage, guest suites for out of town visitors, sauna, hot tub, and pool. Walk to premier Buckhead shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have any available units?
700 Park Regency Place 506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have?
Some of 700 Park Regency Place 506's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Park Regency Place 506 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Park Regency Place 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Park Regency Place 506 pet-friendly?
No, 700 Park Regency Place 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place 506 offers parking.
Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Park Regency Place 506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have a pool?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place 506 has a pool.
Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have accessible units?
No, 700 Park Regency Place 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Park Regency Place 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Park Regency Place 506 has units with dishwashers.

