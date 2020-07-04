700 Park Regency Place 506

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool guest suite hot tub sauna valet service

Newly updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath at Park Regency, located across the street from the newly renovated Phipps Mall. Split bedroom floor plan with and additional room perfect for a home office or cozy den space. Open concept main living area with a large walk out balcony perfect for entertaining. Park Regency offers luxury amenities including: Valet parking, 24 hour concierge, fitness facility, sky terrace, wine storage, guest suites for out of town visitors, sauna, hot tub, and pool. Walk to premier Buckhead shopping and dining.