Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:50 PM

70 Chester Avenue Southeast

70 Chester Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

70 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
coffee bar
AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGE TOWN / REYNOLDS TOWN / DOWNTOWN !!! #tinyhome

Walk through video >https://youtu.be/LqLSg3d7BiE

- 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Duplex Apartment

- BEST DEAL in the area

- Living Room and Bedroom have hardwood floors and crown molding

- Kitchen and bath are tiled

- Gas range

- Refrigerator

- Stack able Washer / Dryer in unit

- Cottage apartment has only one shared wall

- More like a house than an apartment

- Front porch and your own quaint backyard

- Room for 1 car to park off-street

- Most SMALL Pets are OK with management approval and pet fee.

- Application Fee is $45 per adult occupant over age 18

- Online application at www.atlanda.com

- Security Deposit $1,000 with good credit / rental history

- in the heart of Reynoldstown and across the street from the Belt Line. 10 min walk to Publix, AMC, Muchacho, Krog Street Market, Golden Eagle, Atlanta Dairies, Carroll St Cafe and other fun spots.

- All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment. Original charm of 1920's with modern touches. New hardwood laminate floors, crips white walls, updated lighting and ceiling fans. Nearby schools include The Atlanta School, Technical High School and Southside High School. The closest grocery stores are G & R Foods Inc, Discount Meat Market and Us Produce. Nearby coffee shops include ParkGrounds, Home grown Restaurant and The Little Tart Bakeshop. Nearby restaurants include H. Harper Station, BoccaLupo and Chop Chop Restaurant. 70 Chester Ave SE is near Cabbage Town Park, Esther Peachy Lefevre Park and Freedom Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 70 Chester Ave SE is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have any available units?
70 Chester Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 70 Chester Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Chester Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
70 Chester Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Chester Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Chester Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Chester Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

