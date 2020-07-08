70 Chester Avenue Southeast

Amenities

AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGE TOWN / REYNOLDS TOWN / DOWNTOWN !!! #tinyhome



Walk through video >https://youtu.be/LqLSg3d7BiE



- 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Duplex Apartment



- BEST DEAL in the area



- Living Room and Bedroom have hardwood floors and crown molding



- Kitchen and bath are tiled



- Gas range



- Refrigerator



- Stack able Washer / Dryer in unit



- Cottage apartment has only one shared wall



- More like a house than an apartment



- Front porch and your own quaint backyard



- Room for 1 car to park off-street



- Most SMALL Pets are OK with management approval and pet fee.



- Application Fee is $45 per adult occupant over age 18



- Online application at www.atlanda.com



- Security Deposit $1,000 with good credit / rental history



- in the heart of Reynoldstown and across the street from the Belt Line. 10 min walk to Publix, AMC, Muchacho, Krog Street Market, Golden Eagle, Atlanta Dairies, Carroll St Cafe and other fun spots.



- All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Apartment. Original charm of 1920's with modern touches. New hardwood laminate floors, crips white walls, updated lighting and ceiling fans. Nearby schools include The Atlanta School, Technical High School and Southside High School. The closest grocery stores are G & R Foods Inc, Discount Meat Market and Us Produce. Nearby coffee shops include ParkGrounds, Home grown Restaurant and The Little Tart Bakeshop. Nearby restaurants include H. Harper Station, BoccaLupo and Chop Chop Restaurant. 70 Chester Ave SE is near Cabbage Town Park, Esther Peachy Lefevre Park and Freedom Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 70 Chester Ave SE is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips.

