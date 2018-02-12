All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
7 Stratford Hall Place NE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:34 PM

7 Stratford Hall Place NE

7 Stratford Hall Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7 Stratford Hall Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
East Chastain Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful end unit townhome in gated community. Fully updated kitchen with SS appliances, white cabinets, and granite counters opens up to spacious dining room and a private patio out back. Large laundry room and pantry off kitchen. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with en suite bathrooms and large closets. Walking distance to tons of shopping, restaurants, bars, etc. in either direction. Convenient to Chastain Park, Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, and so much more. Easy access to 285 and 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have any available units?
7 Stratford Hall Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have?
Some of 7 Stratford Hall Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Stratford Hall Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
7 Stratford Hall Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Stratford Hall Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE offer parking?
No, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have a pool?
No, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have accessible units?
No, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Stratford Hall Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Stratford Hall Place NE has units with dishwashers.

