7 Stratford Hall Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful end unit townhome in gated community. Fully updated kitchen with SS appliances, white cabinets, and granite counters opens up to spacious dining room and a private patio out back. Large laundry room and pantry off kitchen. Cozy living room with gas fireplace and tons of natural light. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with en suite bathrooms and large closets. Walking distance to tons of shopping, restaurants, bars, etc. in either direction. Convenient to Chastain Park, Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, and so much more. Easy access to 285 and 400.