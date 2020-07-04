699 Formwalt Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Got pets? This house has a fenced yard! Want your own washer&dryer? This house has a laundry room! Spacious historic home in one of the liveliest and most interesting neighborhoods in Downtown Atlanta. Best deal in the area for the space. So much going on; so much growth, development and activity. You're quite likely to spot movie crews filming around the neighborhood -- even on this street! New businesses and attractions are popping up all the time, it's surrounded by a plethora of neighborhood parks -- and you can walk to them all!