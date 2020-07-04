All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

699 Formwalt Street SW

699 Formwalt Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

699 Formwalt Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Got pets? This house has a fenced yard! Want your own washer&dryer? This house has a laundry room! Spacious historic home in one of the liveliest and most interesting neighborhoods in Downtown Atlanta. Best deal in the area for the space. So much going on; so much growth, development and activity. You're quite likely to spot movie crews filming around the neighborhood -- even on this street! New businesses and attractions are popping up all the time, it's surrounded by a plethora of neighborhood parks -- and you can walk to them all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Formwalt Street SW have any available units?
699 Formwalt Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Formwalt Street SW have?
Some of 699 Formwalt Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Formwalt Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
699 Formwalt Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Formwalt Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 699 Formwalt Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 699 Formwalt Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 699 Formwalt Street SW offers parking.
Does 699 Formwalt Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 Formwalt Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Formwalt Street SW have a pool?
No, 699 Formwalt Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 699 Formwalt Street SW have accessible units?
No, 699 Formwalt Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Formwalt Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 Formwalt Street SW has units with dishwashers.

