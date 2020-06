Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 1930 Virigina Highland cottage is seconds away from Piedmont Park, The Beltline and Ponce City Market. This home is on one of the few all-brick streets in Atlanta and is a botanical journey with fully mature landscape across the property. Home boasts a vaulted family room, spacious kitchen with high-end appliances, vaulted sun room, covered porch and spiraling staircase to a roof top terrace!