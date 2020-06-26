All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

691 Cooper St SW

691 Cooper Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

691 Cooper Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 12/14/19 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath Downtown - Property Id: 174607

3 bedroom 2.5 bath, house in the heart of downtown Atlanta. A couple of miles away from World of Coca Cola, Atlanta Zoo, Mercedes Benz Stadium, University of Georgia Stadium, Grant Park, and many restaurants within a block. Granite countertops in the kitchen, dining room, living room first floor, all bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has it's own bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a bath. Two car garage detached. Oversized deck for hosting. Convenient to MARTA. You'll fall in love with the neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174607
Property Id 174607

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Cooper St SW have any available units?
691 Cooper St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Cooper St SW have?
Some of 691 Cooper St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Cooper St SW currently offering any rent specials?
691 Cooper St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Cooper St SW pet-friendly?
No, 691 Cooper St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 691 Cooper St SW offer parking?
Yes, 691 Cooper St SW offers parking.
Does 691 Cooper St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Cooper St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Cooper St SW have a pool?
No, 691 Cooper St SW does not have a pool.
Does 691 Cooper St SW have accessible units?
No, 691 Cooper St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Cooper St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Cooper St SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
