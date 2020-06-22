All apartments in Atlanta
691 Clifton Road SE
691 Clifton Road SE

691 Clifton Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

691 Clifton Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
his well maintained and updated bungalow sits on a corner lot and has a fenced backyard! Hardwood floors and tile throughout with an open floor plan. Kitchen and bath have been updated. Two spacious bedrooms that could easily accommodate queen size beds. Large living/dining space that's open to kitchen. Rocking chair front porch overlooking small creek. Backyard is fenced and well maintained with large deck, patio area and fire pit. Home has storage underneath in crawl space area. One dog may be considered - non-aggressive breeds only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Clifton Road SE have any available units?
691 Clifton Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Clifton Road SE have?
Some of 691 Clifton Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Clifton Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
691 Clifton Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Clifton Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 691 Clifton Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 691 Clifton Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 691 Clifton Road SE offers parking.
Does 691 Clifton Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 691 Clifton Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Clifton Road SE have a pool?
No, 691 Clifton Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 691 Clifton Road SE have accessible units?
No, 691 Clifton Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Clifton Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 691 Clifton Road SE has units with dishwashers.
