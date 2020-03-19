69 Chaumont Square NW

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 well maintained home in one of Cross Creek most desirable locations. Gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters,designer neutral colors, wood burning fireplace. This mid level unit only has a few stairs for access. Large sunroom that can be used as an office, tv room or just as extra living space.Water and trash included. Pets are negotiable. This is a non smoking unit .Featured on Cross Creek Tour of Homes . This One is a Must-See! Walk to Cafe and All the Great Amenities: 18-hole par 3 golf course, 3 pools, tennis, cafe/bar, 24/7 manned gatehouse .