69 Chaumont Square NW

69 Chaumont Square Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

69 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 well maintained home in one of Cross Creek most desirable locations. Gorgeous hardwood floors, plantation shutters,designer neutral colors, wood burning fireplace. This mid level unit only has a few stairs for access. Large sunroom that can be used as an office, tv room or just as extra living space.Water and trash included. Pets are negotiable. This is a non smoking unit .Featured on Cross Creek Tour of Homes . This One is a Must-See! Walk to Cafe and All the Great Amenities: 18-hole par 3 golf course, 3 pools, tennis, cafe/bar, 24/7 manned gatehouse .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Chaumont Square NW have any available units?
69 Chaumont Square NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Chaumont Square NW have?
Some of 69 Chaumont Square NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Chaumont Square NW currently offering any rent specials?
69 Chaumont Square NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Chaumont Square NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Chaumont Square NW is pet friendly.
Does 69 Chaumont Square NW offer parking?
No, 69 Chaumont Square NW does not offer parking.
Does 69 Chaumont Square NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Chaumont Square NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Chaumont Square NW have a pool?
Yes, 69 Chaumont Square NW has a pool.
Does 69 Chaumont Square NW have accessible units?
No, 69 Chaumont Square NW does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Chaumont Square NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Chaumont Square NW has units with dishwashers.
