Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning Full Renovation in the heart of Buckhead with close proximity to Lenox, Phipps, GA400, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! Gorgeous renovations throughout property. Urban Oasis 4 Beds 3 Baths,Tree lined street behind Phipps Plaza. Shopping and Entertainment 2 minutes walk. (Main house only of house 4 bed 3 bath for $4,500/mo; Guest house is a 1 bedroom apt for $2,500/mo. Utilities paid by tenant not included w/rent. House is fully furnished. Entire house $6000