676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Stunning renovated home in historic Morningside offers charm, character and architectural detail throughout. Three finished levels with views of the substantial backyard, heated pool and waterfall hot tub on each floor. Master Bedroom complete with walk-in closet, private office/ nursery and steam shower. Main level room could be 5th bedroom, bonus room or study. Dining room is open to the kitchen and expansive living room. Fully finished lower level is complete with an au-pair suite with interior & exterior entry. Floor plan fit for both entertaining and family alike.