676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE

676 East Morningside Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

676 East Morningside Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning renovated home in historic Morningside offers charm, character and architectural detail throughout. Three finished levels with views of the substantial backyard, heated pool and waterfall hot tub on each floor. Master Bedroom complete with walk-in closet, private office/ nursery and steam shower. Main level room could be 5th bedroom, bonus room or study. Dining room is open to the kitchen and expansive living room. Fully finished lower level is complete with an au-pair suite with interior & exterior entry. Floor plan fit for both entertaining and family alike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have any available units?
676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have?
Some of 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE offers parking.
Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE has a pool.
Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 676 E MORNINGSIDE Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
