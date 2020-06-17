All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 675 SW Mayland Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
675 SW Mayland Avenue E
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

675 SW Mayland Avenue E

675 Mayland Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

675 Mayland Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Adair Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Home sweet home is the best way to describe this spacious one bedroom unit. Updated and ready for the new tenant! Across from Adair Park and a hop skip and jump away from historic West End. This beltline accessible property offers convenience at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have any available units?
675 SW Mayland Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 675 SW Mayland Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
675 SW Mayland Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 SW Mayland Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E offer parking?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have a pool?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 SW Mayland Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus