Home sweet home is the best way to describe this spacious one bedroom unit. Updated and ready for the new tenant! Across from Adair Park and a hop skip and jump away from historic West End. This beltline accessible property offers convenience at its finest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 SW Mayland Avenue E have any available units?
675 SW Mayland Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 675 SW Mayland Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
675 SW Mayland Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.