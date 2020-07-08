675 Clifton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Quaint ranch home in quiet and convenient East Atlanta suburb located minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, large open living room with fireplace, customized recessed lighting in living and separate dining. Fully equipped open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, master suite includes private bath, French doors. Large deck great for entertaining, fenced in backyard, access to unfinished basement for additional storage, professional landscaping included, convenient to I-20 and MARTA. Tenant occupied.