Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

675 Clifton Road

675 Clifton Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

675 Clifton Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint ranch home in quiet and convenient East Atlanta suburb located minutes from Downtown Atlanta. Freshly painted, hardwood floors throughout, large open living room with fireplace, customized recessed lighting in living and separate dining. Fully equipped open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, master suite includes private bath, French doors. Large deck great for entertaining, fenced in backyard, access to unfinished basement for additional storage, professional landscaping included, convenient to I-20 and MARTA. Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 Clifton Road have any available units?
675 Clifton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 Clifton Road have?
Some of 675 Clifton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 Clifton Road currently offering any rent specials?
675 Clifton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 Clifton Road pet-friendly?
No, 675 Clifton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 675 Clifton Road offer parking?
Yes, 675 Clifton Road offers parking.
Does 675 Clifton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 Clifton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 Clifton Road have a pool?
No, 675 Clifton Road does not have a pool.
Does 675 Clifton Road have accessible units?
No, 675 Clifton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 675 Clifton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 Clifton Road has units with dishwashers.

