All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 673 Darlington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
673 Darlington Road
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

673 Darlington Road

673 Darlington Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

673 Darlington Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Eye-Catching 3/2 Bungalow style Home in sought after Peachtree Park, Buckhead. Newly Renovated Kitchen and Living Area, along with additional extra upgrades throughout this charming house. Screened-in porch overlooking the deep fenced in backyard. Drive under, one car garage, with two covered parking spots under the Porch, with basement and plenty of storage. Excellent Location to enjoy everything Buckhead, Lenox and Phipps Plaza Malls makes it a great central Location to enjoy Atlanta, Ga. Non-Smoking Rental Property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Darlington Road have any available units?
673 Darlington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Darlington Road have?
Some of 673 Darlington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Darlington Road currently offering any rent specials?
673 Darlington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Darlington Road pet-friendly?
No, 673 Darlington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 673 Darlington Road offer parking?
Yes, 673 Darlington Road offers parking.
Does 673 Darlington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Darlington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Darlington Road have a pool?
No, 673 Darlington Road does not have a pool.
Does 673 Darlington Road have accessible units?
No, 673 Darlington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Darlington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Darlington Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus