673 Darlington Road

Eye-Catching 3/2 Bungalow style Home in sought after Peachtree Park, Buckhead. Newly Renovated Kitchen and Living Area, along with additional extra upgrades throughout this charming house. Screened-in porch overlooking the deep fenced in backyard. Drive under, one car garage, with two covered parking spots under the Porch, with basement and plenty of storage. Excellent Location to enjoy everything Buckhead, Lenox and Phipps Plaza Malls makes it a great central Location to enjoy Atlanta, Ga. Non-Smoking Rental Property!