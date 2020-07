Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking

Incredible opportunity in the heart of it all. Single family home used until recently as owner's private residence. Complete refresh - floors, paint, yard. Large backyard with fire pit and deck. Basement for storage. Off-street parking for 3 cars. Huge living room, separate dining room, bright sun room/office, modern kitchen with wine refrigerator and butler's pantry. Luxurious master bath and closet. Laundry room with washer and dry