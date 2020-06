Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

***Available Now***

Updated 3 BR 2 BA ranch home with covered front porch, located in the back of the quiet neighborhood. Open floorplan with a large living/dining area perfect for entertaining inside, then enjoy your new deck for an outdoor cookout. Nice sized kitchen with appliances and sunny breakfast nook. Large master BR with private BA and walk-in closet. Do not miss seeing the 2 extra bonus rooms with private entrance. A place you will want to call home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.