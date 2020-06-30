648 Cleburne Terrace NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Location-Location!-Walk to Va Highlands, Inman Park, Little Five Points, Ponce City Market & BeltLine! Don't miss this bright & spacious contemporary townhouse! Three bedrooms with three & one half baths; Fully fenced with private deck perfect for entertaining, extra storage AND two-car covered parking; Convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation & so much more; Perfect roommate floor plan-each bedroom has private bath & balcony; Refrigerator, washer & dryer included; New paint inside & out, carpet, skylights & roof.