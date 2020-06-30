All apartments in Atlanta
648 Cleburne Terrace NE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

648 Cleburne Terrace NE

648 Cleburne Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

648 Cleburne Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Location-Location!-Walk to Va Highlands, Inman Park, Little Five Points, Ponce City Market & BeltLine! Don't miss this bright & spacious contemporary townhouse! Three bedrooms with three & one half baths; Fully fenced with private deck perfect for entertaining, extra storage AND two-car covered parking; Convenient to restaurants, shopping, public transportation & so much more; Perfect roommate floor plan-each bedroom has private bath & balcony; Refrigerator, washer & dryer included; New paint inside & out, carpet, skylights & roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have any available units?
648 Cleburne Terrace NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have?
Some of 648 Cleburne Terrace NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Cleburne Terrace NE currently offering any rent specials?
648 Cleburne Terrace NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Cleburne Terrace NE pet-friendly?
No, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE offer parking?
Yes, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE offers parking.
Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have a pool?
No, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE does not have a pool.
Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have accessible units?
No, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Cleburne Terrace NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Cleburne Terrace NE has units with dishwashers.

